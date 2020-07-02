ANDERSON — It was mainly opiates, Karl Lazar said, but he was using anything he could get his hands on.
He never planned on getting sober, but then he got arrested in 2011. Lazar was sent to a court-mandated halfway house, and that’s when something changed.
Surrounded by fellow recovering addicts and led by people who got clean, he fell in love with wanting to help people and getting clean himself.
Nine years later, the addiction-free Florida native owns Grace House, a halfway house with seven private treatment centers across Anderson and Madison County.
Grace House’s newest project is Madison Park Church of God’s Dove Harbor Transitional Housing Ministry building, 1400 Broadway, which Lazar purchased May 1 and plans to turn into a long-term treatment center.
Before dying of ovarian cancer in September 2019, Lazar’s mom, Wendy, wanted to leave a legacy. She had been with him through everything, so he created Grace House as her legacy to help addicts like him get the help they need.
Madison Park Church of God and Lazar have a long history. Lazar came to Anderson originally to help open an inpatient rehab facility, Bridges of Hope, in the church’s old office building. Senior Pastor Paul Strozier also has been in recovery and sober himself for more than 30 years.
So when the church was looking to sell the Dove Harbor building, it was natural Strozier said to pick someone in the recovery community.
“I really believe in the work they’re doing, I’ve seen the results firsthand,” Strozier said.
For 25 years, Dove Harbor has given women and children in crisis residential housing, coaching and a support community. Strozier said they will continue this ministry even after Grace House takes over the Broadway Ministry building.
Housing availability in Anderson is not an issue, Strozier said, but accessibility to that housing is. In the absence of a permanent building, Dove Harbor will subsidize apartments for women who come to them to keep supporting women in need, Strozier said.
“Basically we just help for like a six month or year period to help get a woman back on her feet,” Strozier said. “We provide counselling, coaching, training and education to allow them to go out and be stable.”
Lazar’s plan is to turn the 31,000 square foot building into a 32-bed detox and residential co-ed treatment center. Lazar wants for people to be able to come in, receive the care they need whether it be treatment or housing, and leave at least six months sober.
“I truly believe a 30 day stay is not going to keep anyone sober, it didn’t for me,” Lazar said. “I think that care and having that structure really helps long term.”
While Anderson has a large recovery community, Lazar said, it also has a large actively using community. There were 52 deaths by drug overdose in Madison County in 2019 according to the Madison County Health Department, and Indiana had the 14th highest drug overdose death rate in the U.S. in 2017 according to the Indiana State Department of health.
Lazar sees stark differences and divides between the sober and addicted communities, and knows he will not be able to tackle Anderson’s drug problem by himself.
But he knows that there is a large need for treatment centers like Grace House across Anderson, and Lazar wants to be able to help as many people as he can.
“I hate getting a phone call and telling someone I can’t help them. Unfortunately that happens all too often because of the lack of services we have,” Lazar said. “I think that was the biggest reason why I was like ‘Yes, I want to use this building’: the gaps in services.”{p dir=”ltr”}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.