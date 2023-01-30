ANDERSON — Anderson has a problem on its hands — it’s being invaded by dragons and mythical beasts.
After passing through the United Kingdom, the beasts are storming various U.S. cities, including Anderson.
The griffins, wyverns, unicorns and other creatures are gathering at the Paramount Theatre on Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. for the large-scale puppet show, Dragons and Mythical Beasts.
The show follows Dave The Hero Trainer, who tries to live up to his father’s expectations by hunting dragons and mythical beasts, said Abram Best, the show’s tour manager.
Dave attempts to slaughter his way to the top, only to make the stunning discovery about what it means to be a hero.
Audience members will join Dave on his journey to heroism in which both will take part in completing six tests, which include extracting a dragon’s tooth and striking a deal with a fairy, Ben Galpin, who plays Dave, said in an email.
Anderson is a destination for the first U.S. tour. Derek Bond and Laura Cubitt, its creators, toured the United Kingdom for a year. In that time, the show gained quite a bit of notoriety.
Galpin said the cast members have performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August 2022 and were nominated for the 2022 Olivier Award for Best Family Entertainment. The Oliviers are one of the UK’s most prestigious stage awards.