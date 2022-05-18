ANDERSON — The Madison County Planning Department issued a stop-work order against Drews Parts on Monday.
The stop-work order and violation notice said the company at 795 E. School St. didn’t meet the commitments made at the May 10 meeting of the Madison County Plan Commission.
The written agreement between the Plan Commission and business owner Kelly Drews was that work was only to take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Drews paid the $2,000 fine on Tuesday and work was allowed to resume.
Drews said Wednesday that the work has to be completed by May 31.
He said work is continuing on a retention pond on the property and is in the process of purchasing trees.
“I’m hoping that’s all I need to do to comply,” Drews said. “Weather permitting and depending on the delivery of the trees the work should be completed by May 31.”
Drews said that’s the next step in meeting the requirements set by the Plan Commission.
Last October, the Plan Commission approved rezoning an adjacent former church building as an office.
The company has been at odds with residents along McArthur Court over activities on the former ABC Rail property over drainage concerns and the alleged operation of a salvage yard.
Two residents voiced support for the rezoning request for the office.
Attorney Ralph Sipes, representing Drews, previously said Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe ruled last October that Drew’s Parts was not a salvage yard and had passed all requirements of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
“He (Drews) is in compliance or making efforts to come into compliance,” Sipes said.