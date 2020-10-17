PENDLETON — The driver of a pickup truck that crashed near Pendleton was taken by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital early Saturday morning.
According to a press release from the Madison County sheriff's department, the person was driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado westbound in the 500 block of county road 500 South when the pickup left the north side of the road.
The pickup rolled "several times" before striking a utility pole, snapping it in two, before coming to rest, the sheriff's department reported.
"The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle," suffering "multiple injuries," the release said.
The name, gender and age of the injured driver and other details were not available.
The sheriff's department was notified of the crash about 3 a.m. Saturday. It was unclear what time the crash occurred.
There were no other occupants of the pickup and no witnesses of the crash, according to the sheriff's department. An investigation was ongoing Saturday afternoon.
Sheriff's deputies were assisted at the scene by the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, the Pendleton Fire Department and the Hamilton County EMA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.