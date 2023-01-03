INDIANAPOLIS — A driver fleeing police was killed in a crash on Indianapolis’ northwest side early Tuesday, state police said, while driving a car reported stolen in Anderson.
The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of West 62nd Street and Zionsville Road, a few blocks east of Interstate 465, when the car hit a pole and caught fire.
The incident began around 3:30 a.m. when an off-duty Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer witnessed the car without its lights on traveling at a slow speed and straddling the shoulder along I-465 northbound, near 86th Street, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley told Channel 13 News.
Officers discovered the car was reported stolen Monday in Anderson. Police then followed the vehicle to the area of West 71st Street and Zionsville Road before activating their lights and sirens.
The driver fled south on Zionsville Road, leading officers on a short chase before crashing.
The driver, who police believe was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not identified.
IMPD’s fatal crash investigation team responded, and a separate internal affairs investigation will also occur.
“At this point, there’s no indication that any officers took any action which resulted in the vehicle crash taking place,” Foley said.