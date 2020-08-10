LAPEL — A 20-year-old Berne woman and a middle-aged man were the drivers involved Friday night in a fatal car-motorcycle crash in rural Madison County.
Jocelyn Alberson, 20, of Berne was driving a 2003 Toyota that struck a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by William King, approximate age 48, of Anderson, Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Monday.
Andrea Erli, 43, of Springport died in the crash, Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said Sunday.
Erli was a passenger on the motorcycle about 9:30 p.m. Friday when it was struck from behind by the Toyota at Madison County Roads 600 West and 300 South, Capt. Brian Bell of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.
Bell said the motorcycle was apparently traveling east and was either stopped or stopping at the intersection when Alberson, also eastbound, “appears to have not seen the motorcycle or the stop sign for eastbound traffic.”
After the collision, the Toyota landed on its roof.
King, who lives in the 1200 block of West 500 South, was taken by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis with an apparent broken leg, according to Bell.
Alberson was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson for observation, Bell said in the press release.
Erli and King were not wearing helmets, according to the release.
The Madison County Accident Team and sheriff’s department were assisted at the scene by the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, the Hamilton County EMA, officers from the Edgewood, Lapel and Indiana State police departments and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.
