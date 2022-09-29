ANDERSON — Two Anderson men have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Madison County Drug Task Force.
Nick Pancol and Christopher Hamilton, both 55 and of 1920 Fletcher St., were arrested Wednesday.
Pancol is charged with a felony count of manufacturing methamphetamine and Hamilton is charged with manufacturing methamphetamine.
The Drug Task Force started the investigation into suspected sales of narcotics and other controlled substances, according to a news release from the Anderson Police Department.
For the past few months, Anderson police officers received numerous tips about illegal drug activity at the address for Pancol and Hamilton from area residents and Central Indiana Crime Stoppers.
During the past six weeks, the Drug Task Force gathered evidence and obtained a search warrant for the use and distribution of methamphetamine, possibly laced with fentanyl.
The Drug Task Force and APD’s Special Weapons and Tactics team executed the search warrant Wednesday and arrested Pancol and Hamilton.