ANDERSON — A local judge is one of three finalists for an upcoming vacancy on the Indiana Court of Appeals.
Madison County Circuit Court 6 Judge Mark Dudley said he received an email recently notifying him that he had been selected for the final round of interviews.
The Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission has recommended Dudley and two others to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for appointment to the Court of Appeals of Indiana District Two.
The two other recommended candidates are Marion Superior Judge Heather A. Welch, a Kokomo native, and attorney Derek R. Molter, a former law clerk for Judge Theresa Springmann of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana.
The commission interviewed 23 applicants for the upcoming vacancy before narrowing the candidates to 12 in May. Dudley, who was among those 12 candidates, was interviewed a second time June 8, and the final three candidates were named by the commission that evening.
Dudley was the first person to be interviewed during the final round of interviews last week. The last round of interviews was scheduled to last half an hour each.
“I’m sure that all three of us are equally qualified,” Dudley said. “The governor is going to have a choice between three great people.”
In addition to the interviews, the commission reviewed the legal education, writings and reputation for practicing law of each applicant.
Dudley laughed when asked if he was aware of his reputation.
“I’m not sure I know my own reputation,” he said. “I can tell you how I assess myself, but reputation I can’t answer.”
He said his approach as a judge includes a commitment to the rule of law and providing consistent, timely and clearly explained decisions.
Dudley, who grew up in Greencastle, was a trial lawyer for 24 years in Madison County and Indianapolis. The last six years he has been the judge of County Circuit Court 6, a general jurisdiction court covering cases that include criminal, family and commercial law.
If appointed to the court of appeals, Dudley said, he will miss the people he works with daily in Madison County.
“I actually enjoy the heck out of what I’m doing,” he said. “That would actually be the hard part — leaving here.”
Dudley said while he appreciates his role as a trial court judge, it can be difficult to witness the havoc wrought upon people by drugs and the inability some people have to break their addiction.
“As a judge, I often feel powerless to effectively intervene, and the feeling of powerlessness is not enjoyable,” he said.
He maintains an optimistic outlook, however, and is hopeful for change.
“The three problem solving courts — reentry, drug court and mental health court — have two graduations every year,” Dudley said. “I have never missed one, nor will I ever miss one, because those are the success stories.”
He said graduates might “fall back,” but it is often only temporary and through the program the graduates have tools they can use to pick themselves up again.
Holcomb has 60 days to make his selection to replace Judge James S. Kirsch, who announced that he plans to retire in the fall.
