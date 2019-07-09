ANDERSON – A contract has been awarded to E&B Paving of Anderson to repave 73rd Street from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Layton Road.
The street originally was to be repaved to the railroad crossing, but the city decided to extend the work because of the number of businesses located to the west of the railroad crossing including Nestle, NTN Driveshaft and NTK Precision Axle.
Leser said the additional work is not expected to increase the cost of the project.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday awarded the $1,862,886 contract to E&B Paving, which submitted the lower of two bids received.
Anderson City Engineer Chuck Leser said road work is expected to start in August with the repaving of 53rd Street from King Boulevard to Scatterfield Road, followed by repaving work on Broadway.
Earlier this year, the Anderson Redevelopment Commission awarded the city $4 million in tax increment financing revenues for the resurfacing.
The planned improvements include Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 25th Street to the Interstate 69 interchange.
The repaving work will be from 25th Street to the 6400 block of King Boulevard.
The portion from 6400 block of King Boulevard to Interstate 69 will have the concrete surface replaced in 2020.
Leser said his estimate was $1.9 million for the asphalt resurfacing.
CATS GARAGE
After rejecting bids earlier this year for a new roof on the City of Anderson Transit System garage, the Board of Works took under advisement three new bids for the work.
Rencon Services of Pendleton submitted the low bid of $169,110. Anderson-based Roofing Systems of Indiana submitted a bid of $204,308 and Foster Contracting of Greenwood bid $224,000.
