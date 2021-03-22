ANDERSON — The Fraternal Order of Eagles celebrated its 120th anniversary with a ceremony performed by the state auxiliary ritual team followed by a meal at Anderson Aerie 174 on Saturday.
Only a few years ago, making it to such a milestone was uncertain with membership numbers down and rising expenses.
Since then the Eagles have been making headway in attracting new and younger members and working on building repairs, said current President Jordan Smith.
Following the ceremony, State President John Davis congratulated the group on its rebound. He was one of several representatives from around the state who were part of the about 30 people in the social room for the ceremony.
“You guys pulled together, worked hard,” Davis said.
During the ceremony the names of past presidents dating back to 1901 were read as candles were lit and then blown out by four past presidents who were on hand.
A nonprofit that raises money for charity, the Eagles originated in Seattle in 1898 as the Order of Good Things before choosing the bald eagle as their emblem.
“It’s a great organization. There’s a reason our motto is ‘People Helping People’ because that’s what we do,” said Sam Rankin, a past state president who made the trip to Anderson for the ceremony.
Like their namesake, the F.O.E.s are housed in aeries, a word for a bird of prey’s nest.
“We don’t have a lodge. An aerie is an eagle’s home and this is our home,” Rankin said while talking about the 54,000-square-foot building on Meridian Street that was opened in 1928.
The group spread across the country by theater troupes who traveled by rail car, the reason you often find their buildings — like Anderson’s — close to train tracks, explained Brent Woolard.
Aerie 174 was the first in Indiana.
The social room is open to the public on Saturdays with live music from 8 p.m. to midnight.
“We like people coming in, seeing what we’re all about,” Woolard said.
Proceeds from the social room cover their expenses so 100% of charitable funds raised can be passed on, Woolard said.
The current president, Smith, 28, is part of the younger generation attracted to the fraternal group.
“I originally came in to watch a band,” Smith said. He grew up an only child and seeing the the camaraderie and fellowship between members prompted him to join.
