INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Frankton fans who packed the lower bowl at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday were there not only to cheer their beloved Lady Eagles on, but also to display collective pride in the school’s ascendant girls basketball program.
Clad in red, white and gray and urged on by their raucous student section, they reminded their team throughout the game that their support was unconditional — even though their dream season ended one step short of a Class 2A state championship with a 52-44 loss to Forest Park.
“There are hundreds of schools that would love to get to this level, so we are very proud of our girls,” said Fran Folsom as she waited to meet friends outside the arena before the game.
Folsom was a teacher in the district for 52 years, and she said the values that the community embraces — hard work, support of one another and representing the town with integrity — were embodied in this season’s team.
Having rallied from fourth-quarter deficits to win each of their last two tournament games, the Lady Eagles had their fans thinking it would happen again when they methodically erased a nine-point deficit to take a one-point lead. But Forest Park, relying on a significant height advantage, scored 12 of the game’s last 15 points to pull away.
As the Lady Eagles collected their runner-up medals during a postgame ceremony, their fans joined in a final, full-throated cheer in appreciation for their efforts.
“A lot of the same girls are here from when we first came here two years ago,” said Jessica Swisher, whose children are part of the cheerleading squad and the pep band. “They’ve just all grown up together, and they’re special to all of us. We’ll follow them wherever they go. We’re proud of them regardless of what happened today.”
Throughout their tournament run, which ended with a second state championship game appearance in three years, the Lady Eagles have embraced the task of reflecting the values passed on to them by their parents, teachers and coaches.
“I think our community really appreciates hard work,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. “The Frankton faithful — that’s what I always call them — they show up. They especially show up for teams that work hard and play hard and have that tenacity. I think it says a lot about our community, that that’s what they value. They value hard work.”
Emma Farr, a senior cheerleader, said the massive Frankton crowd at the semistate tournament game in Laporte reminded her that the bond shared by the team, its school and its community is something special.
“Everyone always comes, no matter if it was three hours away,” she said. “For semistate we had to drive three hours away, and everyone came. … It doesn’t matter — we’re going to be here for them.”
