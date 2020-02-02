Early Indiana slaves lived under laws of New France

Early in its colonial history, Indiana was part of New France and followed its laws regarding slavery.
According to the book “Indiana: A Redemption from Slavery” published by Jacob Piatt Dunn in 1888, laws north of Terre Haute, where most slaves were Native Americans, were dictated by edicts from Canada while the laws south of there, where most slaves were black, were those of the Louisiana Territory.
“Their slaves had much nearer as great rights as the masters than they did under any other American system of slavery,” he wrote. “On the whole, the slavery that existed north of the Ohio was as endurable as any slavery could be, and the slavery in all Louisiana was much less objectionable than that which existed in the English colonies.”
Unlike the chattel slavery of the antebellum South, the slaves of New France had some protections from their owners.
For instance, under the laws of the Louisiana Territory, slaves were required to be baptized and educated in the Catholic religion and were not allowed to work on Sundays or holy days. In addition, their masters were required to supply food and clothing and support them in sickness and old age.
“The public officers were required to see that these laws were properly enforced; and, in case a slave was not properly provided for by his master, the officers provided for him and obliged the master to repay the expense,” Dunn wrote.
The law of the Louisiana Territory also had specific protections for slave women and their children.
“Masters were prohibited from living in concubinage with slaves under penalty of a heavy fine, and the forfeiture of the slave and any children she may have borne; except that when the master was a negro he was required to marry the slave, and thereupon she and her children became free,” Dunn wrote.
However, the protections were not absolute, Dunn wrote.
“For criminal offenses, and running away, slaves were punished by the courts; masters were forbidden to torture, mutilate, or otherwise punish a slave, except by whipping with rods or cords.”