ANDERSON — Early voting for the May 3 primary begins Tuesday at the Madison County Government Center.
Voting at the courthouse will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 .m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, April 23 and 30.
Voting at eight satellite locations runs from April 18 through 30. Voting will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, April 23 and 30.
Voting at the courthouse will take place in room 108, with registration in the hallway in front of the Madison County treasurer’s office, according to Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt.
She said there will be 12 voting machines at the courthouse for early voting, which is double the amount available in 2020.
There are only two contested countywide nominations in the Democratic Party's primary, for commissioner and state Senate District 25 and for the 5th Congressional District.
There are four contested countywide nominations in the Republican Party primary, and four contested races for seats on the Madison County Council.
The countywide contested races are for state Sen. District 25, sheriff, commissioner and recorder.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said he expects turnout to be about normal for an off-year primary.
“I think people are going out to vote the entire ticket,” he said. “Not for one particular race.”
Four years ago, primary turnout in the county was 23%, which was identical to the turnout in 2012. About 20,000 ballots were cast in each of those two elections.
“The key is getting people to vote early,” Willis said. “We have eight satellite voting locations that will be open for two weeks before Election Day.”
This is the first election cycle that Madison County will use vote centers on Election Day.
Pratt said people can cast a ballot at any of the satellite or vote center locations in the county.
State law requires a valid photo ID with an expiration date and a name that conforms to the one on the voter registration record but does not have to be identical.
Pratt said the ID card has to be issued by either the state of Indiana or the U.S. government.