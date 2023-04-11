MADISON COUNTY – At about 7:32 a.m. Monday, Madison County Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a house fire at 2224 East County Road 600 N, Alexandria.
Crews from the East Madison Fire Territory were dispatched along with automatic mutual aid resources from neighboring departments. Shortly after the initial fire dispatch, a captain with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene and reported heavy smoke coming from the residence.
Fire crews arrived on scene and made a quick attack on the fire, containing the it to the central portion of the home. The entire house sustained heavy smoke damage.
All occupants were able to safely evacuate prior to the fire department’s arrival. Several family pets were able to escape the home as well. There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters on scene.
The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical and appears to have started in the kitchen area.
The fire was extinguished by about 8 a.m. and all units were back in service at about 10:25 a.m.
Agencies on scene were East Madison Fire Territory, Alexandria Monroe Township Fire, VanBuren Township Fire, Pipe Creek Township Fire, Lafayette Township Fire, Yorktown Fire, Madison County Sheriffs Department and Madison County Emergency Management Agency.