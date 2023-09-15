ANDERSON — The East Side Church of God has received a grant to provide child care and early childhood learning programs starting next year.
The church received a $385,000 grant from Early Learning Indiana which was supported by the Lilly Endowment.
Early Learning Indiana announced Wednesday that 86 organizations were receiving more than $31 million in grants.
Anderson/Muncie Ivy Tech Community College was awarded $300,000 for an eight-week parenting skills training program.
Senior Pastor Kerry Robinson said the church is very grateful to have been awarded the grant funding.
“We realized coming out of the pandemic there was a need for child care and early childhood educational development,” Robinson said.
“There is a pressing need,” he added. “Family Ministry Pastor Mark Krontz worked on obtaining the grant.”
Robinson said the grant funds will be used to renovate space for six classrooms in the 98,000-square-foot church facility in the 2600 block of East Fifth Street.
“We opened our education facility in 1986 and it needs to be brought up to code to be eligible to provide child care,” he said.
Robinson said the program will be able to accommodate 72 children and should be opened next spring.
“The aim of the Early Years Initiative is to help organizations in Indiana meet the developmental needs of infants and toddlers and surround Hoosier families with the resources to make the most of these crucial years of learning,” Early Learning Indiana said of the grant program.
The grant is providing funds to organizations that serve low-income families, of which 69% serve members of communities of color and 63% will serve multi-language learners.