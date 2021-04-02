Easter Sunday Services and special events:
• Easter egg hunt, doors open at 9 a.m.; egg hunt, 10:30 a.m. Saturday; The Compass Church, 8116 Jackson St., Muncie.
• Nickel Plate Express, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 825 Forest Park Drive, Noblesville.
• Community Easter Egg hunt, 11 a.m., Saturday, at Playacres Park, 300 E. Madison St., Fairmount.
• Easter Sunday, 9 a.m.-noon, Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive, Anderson. In-person or online, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; MP Kids (birth-fifth grade) and Jr. High Students (sixth-eighth grade) will meet at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
• Easter services at Park Place, 9 and 10:30 a.m. (in-person), Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive, Anderson.
• Easter Sunday, in-person, 10:30 a.m., Southdale Church of the Nazarene, 530 W. 53rd St., Anderson.
• Easter at East Side, 9 and 11 a.m. (in-person or online), East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St., Anderson.
