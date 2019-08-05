Eckerty named JobSource director

ANDERSON – A longtime friend of Madison County Commissioner Kelly Gaskill’s husband has been named as the new JobSource director.
Former Indiana state Sen. Doug Eckerty, a resident of New Castle, was selected Monday by the Madison County Board of Commissioners to fill the vacancy after JoAnna Collette was fired July 22.
Eckerty didn’t attend the meeting.
The commissioners didn’t post the job opening to accept applications for the vacancy.
Kelly Gaskill said the job did not have to be posted because it’s an at-will position.
The motion to offer Eckerty the position was made by Commissioner Mike Phipps and seconded by Gaskill.
Commissioner John Richwine voted no on the appointment.
“I don’t know Doug Eckerty,” he said. “But there is a way I like to have things done. I’m voting no because I believe in a process.”
Richwine also asked about the terms of the job offer to Eckerty.
He is to be paid approximately $60,000 per year with full county benefits.
Gaskill said Eckerty will start as director of JobSource once he completes the necessary paperwork.
“Doug (Eckerty) was a highly respected member of the Indiana Senate,” Phipps said. “Where he was often tasked with finding workable solutions to some of the state’s most difficult problems.”
Phipps said Eckerty drafted almost every piece of important legislation dealing with workforce development for six years, including the legislation to establish the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet.
“Doug has extensive working relationships with the Department of Workforce Development at the state and federal level,” he said.
Phipps said Eckerty will bring a unique insight into the operation and the strategic planning for JobSource.
Vince Smith has been serving as interim director since July 26.
Like Gaskill’s husband, state Sen. Mike Gaskill, Eckerty is an insurance agent for State Farm Insurance.
The only labor-related committee Eckerty served on in the Indiana Senate was Pensions and Labor.
JobSource is a partner with WorkOne in providing employment services and job training. It also oversees the Weatherization program for Madison, Grant, Tipton and Howard counties.
“Doug (Eckerty) and I have been friends for 25 years,” Mike Gaskill said when he announced his candidacy to replace Eckerty in the District 26 seat last year.
“I was excited when he ran for the Senate,” Mike Gaskill said of Eckerty’s first campaign in 2010.
Mike Gaskill said Eckerty had originally planned on serving three terms, but decided not to run after serving eight years.
“I told him (Eckerty) I would like a chance to try for the Senate when he decided not to run,” he said. “I would have liked it to have been four years from now.”
Mike Gaskill was elected in 2018 to the Indiana Senate.
