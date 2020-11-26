EDGEWOOD – With the election of Scott Norrick as judge of Madison Circuit Court Division 5, Edgewood is considering closing its town court.
Norrick takes office on Jan. 1, and the Edgewood Town Council is looking at options for the local court.
By state law, the judge has to be a licensed attorney and reside in the town of Edgewood.
“We’re looking at our options,” Council President Patty Farren said. “It’s under discussion.”
Norrick said that, until the last three years, the Edgewood Town Court was breaking even or showing a profit for the town.
“The last three years the court has lost between $20,000 and $30,000 each year,” he said.
Farren said the cost of operating the court was a part of the discussions on its future.
Norrick said his election to the Circuit Court presents a unique opportunity for the town.
Approximately 5,000 pending cases in the court would have to be transferred to the Anderson or Elwood city courts or to the county’s circuit courts, he said.
“I did make a recommendation not to close the court,” Norrick said. “There is the court staff to consider and having to transfer the cases.”
He said it would be impossible to close the court by Dec. 31 and said the court probably wouldn’t cease operations until July 1, 2021.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said very few communities still have city and town courts.
“Historically, misdemeanor cases go to the city and town courts,” he said. “In the past I wanted to move those cases to the county courts.
“It would be a benefit to the county to have the cases filed in the Circuit Courts,” Cummings added. “If the county was handling the misdemeanors, it would be possible for the state to provide the funding for the additional staff and the hiring of additional magistrates.”
He said it makes sense to keep the Elwood City Court because of the travel time to Anderson.
“It would be in the best interest of the county to maintain the Anderson and Elwood city courts,” Cummings said. “The cases would be divided between those two courts.”
Norrick said the transfer of cases could be handled through the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office.
“When Alexandria closed its court, Edgewood absorbed a lot of those cases,” Norrick said. “When Pendleton’s court decided to only handle infractions, a number of the misdemeanor cases came to Edgewood.”
Recently Edgewood obtained a new building to relocate the town hall. The existing building will continue to house the courts and police department.
Farren said the remodeling of the existing town hall has been delayed until a decision on the court is made.
If the decision is made to continue the court's operations, Republican Party Chairman Russ Willis would make the appointment.
Norrick noted there is a small number of lawyers who currently reside in Edgewood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.