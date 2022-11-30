EDGEWOOD — The Edgewood Fire Department on Wednesday became the site of the second Safe Haven Baby Box in Madison County.
The box, installed on the east side of the department’s headquarters, was dedicated during a ceremony attended by about 50 town officials and residents.
“Today, we honor Edgewood. We welcome you to the Baby Box family,” said Monica Kelsey, founder of the national Safe Haven Baby Box movement.
Kelsey told the crowd that a total of seven babies have been surrendered to a baby box in Indiana this year.
“Every time we place a Safe Haven Baby Box, we are preparing a community to serve a mother in crisis and their infant,” she said. “We never know when it will be needed, but we know standing prepared saves lives and changes outcomes.”
Edgewood’s new box is the 92nd such device installed in Indiana. Kelsey said a total of 128 boxes now exist in seven states.
The heated baby box is a two-alarm device that notifies dispatchers once a baby is placed in it. The box sets off one alarm when it’s opened, and as the baby moves, it covers a sensor that sets off a second alarm similar to those used in home security systems.
Baby boxes let women who have recently given birth but are unable to keep their babies anonymously surrender them at a safe place. Safe Haven, the nonprofit that has placed climate-controlled boxes at more than 100 locations around the country, provides training for first responders and background information about that state’s safe haven law.
The idea of placing a box in Edgewood gained momentum over a period of several years before the Town Council’s unanimous approval of the project in June.
“We had 100% buy-in from the first time we brought it up — from my firefighters, my EMTs, the Town Council,” said Fire Chief Dale Vanderbur. “I mean, it’s been perfect.”
“This is something major for our little department,” added Jessa Ashton, the department’s public information officer. “We’re very thankful that our town board let us put it in here. Today is a big day for all of us.”
In remarks given before he said a prayer of blessing for the box, Jamie Woodyard, senior pastor at Hope Church, which donated funds to help defray installation costs, said the presence of a baby box at the department sends a needed message to the surrounding community.
“This is a compassionate statement to our community that we value all of life,” Woodyard said.
“A lot of times, the debate rages about different political views and different things that are out there on the radar, but I would just say clearly that today is a loud statement of compassion.”