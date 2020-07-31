EDGEWOOD — The town of Edgewood and town court has been given until Aug. 17 to respond to a request for the release of the Indiana Supreme Court report that led to the resignation of the court's chief reporter.
The employment attorney for the Indiana Supreme Court conducted an investigation into allegations that the chief court reporter made racist comments in regard to Rosemary Khoury, the deputy prosecutor assigned to the Edgewood Town Court.
At the time the report was issued, the town declined to provide a copy of the Supreme Court report to The Herald Bulletin.
It was announced a day after the report was received that court reporter Jamie Hudson had resigned from her position.
The Herald Bulletin asked the Indiana Public Access Counselor’s office to determine if the report is a public document and should be released according to the Indiana Open Records law.
Public Access Counselor Luke Britt is required by law to issue an advisory opinion within 30 days of receiving the complaint by The Herald Bulletin. That advisory opinion is due by Sept. 3.
A letter sent to the town of Edgewood notes the town is required to cooperate with the Public Access Counselor and their response to the complaint is due by Aug. 17.
The Madison County Chapter of the NAACP has also requested a copy of the report from Judge Scott Norrick.
Hudson was initially placed on paid administrative leave on June 25 when Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings made public the allegations of racial slurs made by Hudson toward Khoury, who is Black.
“In response to the employment attorney’s recommendation, the judge of the Town Court, Scott Norrick, met with the employee and accepted the resignation,” town attorney Mike Austin said in a press release. “At this point, the Edgewood Town Court considers the matter closed.”
Kathryn Dolan, chief public information officer for the Indiana Supreme Court, said any investigation conducted by the Office of Judicial Administration is not something that is a matter of public record.
“The report came from the employment attorney for the Supreme Court, and we don’t plan to release the report,” Austin said.
“It’s not fair to everyone involved to release the report,” he said. “It’s a confidential employee matter.”
Austin said the employment attorney recommended the town of Edgewood update their employment ordinance.
“The report recommends all court employees take racial bias training, which we are implementing,” he said.
Cummings was critical of the decision not to release the report.
“They made a public acknowledgement of an investigation,” Cummings said of town officials. “When the report came back, they don’t want to release. It was not positive of the court or the leadership.”
