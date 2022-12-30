EDGEWOOD — With the election of Jodi Norrick to the Madison County Council, officials with the town of Edgewood are considering changes to the town council.
Norrick has resigned her at-large seat on the Edgewood Town Council and will begin her term as a member of the county council on Jan. 1.
Currently there are six members of the Edgewood council, with two members elected at-large and two in each of two districts.
The council intends to eliminate one of the at-large positions in the future so that there will be an odd number of members.
Having five members on the town council would eliminate future tie votes on issues being considered by the council.
Edgewood intends to put a referendum question on the November 2023 ballot to eliminate the at-large position.
It will take a majority vote in the 2023 general election to eliminate the position.
Currently Norrick and Party Farran are the at-large members, with Julie Armington and Mike Warner representing District 1 and Joe Cook and Art Leak representing District 2.
The Madison County Republican Party will caucus sometime in January to replace Norrick on the Edgewood Town Council.
There are two precincts in the town, with Norrick and Pete Heuer the two committeemen.
In the event of a tie vote, Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, will cast the deciding vote.