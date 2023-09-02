EDGEWOOD — After receiving a golf course and restaurant as a gift, the town of Edgewood has tackled the challenge of running both facilities.
Gary Reynolds donated the property to the town and, despite two efforts to get a business to take over operation of the restaurant, the town is now in charge of the renamed Edgewood Pub, Dining and Event Center.
Patty Farran, president of the Edgewood Town Council, is serving as general manager and a new management team is in place.
“I’m a nurse,” Farran quipped Thursday when asked about overseeing the operation.
The restaurant, which was closed early this year, reopened in May, while the event center has continued to fulfill its prior bookings.
Farran said running the restaurant has been exciting.
“Every time we made a little step, we started with the pub,” she explained. “People wanted more, so the dining room is open with a new menu.”
Business has increased, necessitating six employees.
The town kept the golf course open, with the existing staff overseeing the operation.
“I think we spent enough money on advertising to find someone to operate the restaurant,” Farran said. “I would like to stay like this for the rest of the year before trying to find someone to lease the facility.”
Farran noted that the restaurant has operated on sound fiscal footing since reopening.
“The town has not provided any funding” for the restaurant, she said. “The town did hire four people to keep the golf course operating and helped with some of the utility costs.”
Darlene Ginder and her husband, Mike, have been operating the event center on and off for more than 30 years.
“The word is getting out that we’re open to the public,” Darlene Ginder said. “We’re not a country club. We want people to come out, play golf and enjoy this place.”
The event center is hosting two or three events per week, and Darlene Ginder would like to expand that to two or three a day.
“The growing pains of just deciding we could do this was the biggest challenge,” Farran said. “I was scared to death when we opened the pub, because we didn’t know what was going to happen. ... It was a leap of faith for me.”
Kelly Myers was employed at the restaurant before it closed and returned to work in May.
“It’s been really nice,” she said of working for the town. “Nothing has really changed.”
Myers enjoys working with other employees and regular customers.
“I was concerned that I wouldn’t get my job back,” she said.