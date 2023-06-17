EDGEWOOD — Sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s made Saturday an ideal day for bargain hunters looking for deals to walk the streets in Edgewood.

Dozens of homeowners in neighborhoods along Nichol Avenue set up tables in their driveways to display clothing, dishes, old records and other collectibles for prospective customers to browse throughout the day. Some displays were placed under tents to give shoppers a respite from the sun.

The annual rummage sale has become an early summer tradition in the town on Anderson’s west side.

— The Herald Bulletin

Tags

Trending Video