EDGEWOOD — The Edgewood Town Council is working on a plan to operate the golf course and initially run the restaurant that were donated to the community in December.
That's when Gary Reynolds informed the council that he was donating the course, Edge restaurant and event center.
Mike Austin, town attorney, said Edgewood has not received ownership from Reynolds, but the transfer of ownership is anticipated in the near future.
He said Reynolds will be responsible for paying the 2022 property taxes due this year.
“There will be a closing through a title company,” Austin said. “This is different because it's a donation.
“This is a tremendous thing for the town of Edgewood."
Patty Farran, president of the Town Council, said a committee has been appointed to assist with the transition.
She said all events scheduled at the Edge will be honored, and the town eventually will look to lease the restaurant.
Council member Julie Armington said the golf course will open as soon as weather permits.
“We're not worried about the golf course making it on its own.”
Armington said Reynolds recently purchased 2 acres of adjacent property on Layton Road with the intent to make it a part of the golf course.
'There is no intention of leasing out the golf course,” she said.
Farran has appointed Armington to work with the property manager on maintaining the golf course.
Former Councilwoman Jodi Norrick said the town knows that it will eventually own the facility.
“In the future, the committee will become more involved.”
Councilman Art Leak said the committee will consist of council and community members to determine who will manage the golf course.
He said any profits from the golf course could be used to improve other town parks.
“If this is not positive for the town of Edgewood, there is a way to get out from it,” Leak said. “That's prime real estate, but we don't want to close the golf course.”
Farran said the town operates the swimming pool at the facility and doesn't intend to make money. the pool?
“We operate the swimming pool to benefit the community,” she said. “The restaurant would be expected to be profitable.”