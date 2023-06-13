EDGEWOOD — The town of Edgewood has decided to rebid for proposal for the operation of the Edge restaurant, bar and event center.
The town council Monday voted to readvertise for the operation of the restaurant.
Attorney Mike Austin said council members met with the owners of the Creatures of Habit, which submitted the only proposal.
“Everyone agreed they were impressed with the operation,” Austin said. “But because only one proposal was received, the council has decided to rebid for proposals for the operation of the restaurant and bar.”
Austin said the receiving of proposals would take approximately 30 days.
Council member Curt Farran said several potential bidders indicated they weren't in a position to take on another project.
Council president Patty Farran said the restaurant and event center is operating and still booking events.
Curt Farran said a skeleton crew was working to keep the facilities operating.
Austin said the council will be more flexible in the bidding process in the future.
Several town council members and Austin previously reached out to other restaurant owners to determine interest in taking over the Edge.
The advertised request for proposal indicated the monthly lease was a minimum of $1,500 and the property has to be operated as a high-quality restaurant and bar.
It stated the entire restaurant, bar and banquet facility are ready for immediate use.
The Edgewood Town Council in December received the golf course and Edge restaurant as a donation from previous owner Gary Reynolds.
Reynolds will be responsible for paying the 2022 property taxes due this year.