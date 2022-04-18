First-time political candidate Donna Griffin, a Democrat, has her eyes on a seat in the Indiana House of Representatives.
Griffin, who has been a journalist and educator for the majority of her career, is vying for the District 88 seat in the House to better represent teachers.
During her campaign, Griffin plans on chatting with teachers from all schools within District 88 to find out what they really need and what they want to see in legislation.
“I know from being in the classroom that there is a series of issues that they need the state to help them with,” she said.
Some of the items that Griffin would like to address include class sizes and teacher work-life balance.
Despite being a first-time candidate, she feels that her work experience as an educator will help her along the way.
“I actually know them (teachers), I care about them, I know what their problems are, and if I don’t know, I will ask them.”
Additionally, her time as a journalist let her get to know the ins and outs of local government, as she has covered politics in District 88 throughout her career.
Griffin said that because she has worked extensively in District 88 throughout her career, both in teaching and journalism, this gives her an edge over incumbent Chris Jeter.
The Herald Bulletin made multiple attempts to contact the other Democratic candidate, Craig Hirsty, but got no response.