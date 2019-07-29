ANDERSON – Kennady Caldwell, 8, was one of dozens of youngsters standing in line Sunday waiting to get a backpack filled with notebooks, crayons and pencils in preparation to enter the third grade Wednesday at Anderson Elementary School.
She was one of 10 girls brought to Wallace Temple AME Church on Sunday by Myrisha Smith, coach for Infantry Dance Team, to participate in the second day of Education Weekend at the church. In addition to school supplies, the children were treated to hots dogs, cotton candy and popcorn; haircuts and hair braiding; and a bounce house to celebrate the upcoming 2019-20 school year.
“They praise danced for the service,” Smith said. “You don’t see a lot of them doing that these days, so to see my church giving back to the community means a lot.”
Two blocks away, the fire engines could be heard revving up for the annual Ollie Dixon Back-to-School Parade. The events are among several this week as students prepare to return to class in districts throughout Madison County and surrounding communities.
Melamekia Watson, who isn’t a member of Wallace Temple, nevertheless, brought her son, Eli, 6, who will be entering the first grade at Valley Grove Elementary School to the church.
“It’s wonderful for the kids, and it’s wonderful for the churches to come together for the community. They don’t have to do it,” she said.
Many of the families who participated at Wallace Temple also showed up a little later at Jackson Park, the last stop for the back-to-school parade.
Kylie Davis and Robert Plyler, who also came last year after moving to the area from Georgia, waited along the 22nd Street part of the parade route with their four children, including Langston, 9, who will be entering the fourth grade at Eastside Elementary School. The kids, Davis said, were there mostly for the fire trucks.
“I’m glad to see a city that does a lot for its community. This city does more than any I’ve ever seen. I’m proud to say I live in Anderson,” Plyler said.
Featuring food and music, the parade brought out Anderson Mayor Tomas Broderick Jr., Anderson Community Schools board President Patrick Hill, who passed out water bottles, and Anderson Federation of Teachers President G. Randall Harrison.
Anderson City Councilman Ollie Dixon, host for the parade, said he started it 29 years ago as a way to give back to those who had helped him when he was growing up as a disadvantaged student.
“Through my life, I got a lot of breaks, and those came from people, ordinary people,” he said. “It’s an inspirational thing. It makes me feel good I can do it.”
Dixon said he learned to give back from his mother.
“We’re going to do everything we can to get back to a good start of school because tomorrow the world will belong to you,” he told the crowd.
Anderson Community Schools Superintendent Timothy Smith also welcomed the hundreds of people back for the 2019-20 school year.
“This has been an extremely busy summer for our teachers this year with all the moving and building construction,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.