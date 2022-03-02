ELWOOD — As an educator at Marion High School many years ago, Tami Davis wondered whether there was anyone who represented the teaching profession other than the superintendent when the school board met.
“That might be something that actually drove me to run for school board,” the Frankton-Lapel Community Schools board member said.
But if some members of the Indiana legislature have their way, those currently working in education would not be able to serve on school boards. Though it’s not certain whether the provision would apply to education retirees, it was added as an amendment to House Bill 1130.
The bill was scheduled for a hearing on Monday but wasn't called. However, there is a possibility it could be added to other legislation any time between now and the end of the 2022 General Assembly, which is scheduled to conclude March 14.
Indiana law already provides that educators not be allowed to serve on the boards of the districts where they work because of the conflicts of interest involving finances.
It’s one of a couple of controversial ideas supported by lawmakers this session. The equally controversial H.B. 1134, which would have required public school teachers to submit a year’s worth of lesson plans in advance and to avoid sensitive racial topics, died Monday in the Senate.
D. Randall Harrison, president of the Anderson Federation of Teachers, did not return calls for comment.
Davis and former Indiana Rep. Melanie Wright, D-Yorktown, said it’s important to have educators’ voices in the mix of people who serve on a school board because they are the ones in the trenches and understand the lay of the land.
Davis, who is assistant director at Hinds Career Center in Elwood, said having school board members who are farmers, business owners and receptionists as well as teachers is important because of the breadth of student populations served. Each brings different ideas and experiences that help refine policies and procedures that are in the best interests of students and staff.
“Even in a perfect world, it’s so important to have a diversity in every group,” she said. “I don’t know how you can go wrong with that, having someone from the teaching field. You can’t have that be the whole membership; one is enough.”
Davis, who has been at Hinds 22 years, said she believes because of where she works, which serves students from several districts, each with their own character and needs, she is able to provide a more well-rounded view of issues put before her.
Alarmed by the amendment to H.B. 1130, Wright posted about it Sunday on Facebook, hoping to open the eyes of parents, teachers and legislators to what she believes are the dangers of this movement.
“Now that I have all this free time on my hands, I want to make sure nobody gets caught by surprise,” she said.
A music teacher at Daleville Community schools, Wright said she believes the amendment is part of a longtime attack on the professionalism of educators that started around 2011. Some of this, she said, seems to be coming from the same rightwing factions that oppose critical race theory, something that actually is not taught in K-12 education.
“Maybe the (squeaky) wheel is just an isolated problem, and we’re giving them more power than we should.”
It doesn’t make sense whether at the school board or the state level to have policies, procedures and standards crafted only by those who know little to nothing about education, Wright said.
“They have just a little bit of knowledge to be dangerous. If you have that depth of knowledge to have lived it, that’s what needed.”
