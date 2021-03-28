INDIANAPOLIS — A joint effort between Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans and the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs seeks to thank the estimated 130,000 Vietnam-era veterans in Indiana.
"Things have been challenging in the last year, but we finally were able to get a wonderful grant from the Lilly Endowment to actually print the first copies of this gift so we can get it started and launch it," said Jill Fewell of Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.
The gift includes a hardcover book "A Time to Honor: Stories of Service, Duty and Sacrifice" that includes an expanded digital version, a DVD of the documentary "The Journey Home," and an interactive eBook with additional stories from Indiana Vietnam veterans.
The gifts will be handed out during the kick-off event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, which is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, in the parking lot at the corner of Meridian and St. Clair streets in Indianapolis.
The gifts are meant to not only thank Vietnam Era Veterans but also inform them about available benefits.
"We're encouraging county veterans service officers and other community partners and businesses to host events to recognize Vietnam veterans," Fewell said.
Veterans can register for their gift online at vetsgift.com and pick it up at an event hosted near them this year.
Gifts will also be delivered to home-bound veterans and those in nursing homes.
"There is still some bitterness about how they were treated when they came home, and some of the veterans really have distanced themselves from not only their service but even having anything to do with being recognized for it," Fewell said.
"We're hoping to spread the message that, hey, it's never too late to thank someone, and we appreciate your service."
