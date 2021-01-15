ANDERSON — The Paramount Theatre’s 13th annual “Dancing Like the Stars” benefit will take center stage again on Saturday, Jan. 30.
This year, eight couples will compete in the event that in the last 12 years has raised more than $705,000 for the continued restoration and operation of the historic downtown theater at 1124 Meridian Plaza.
The dancers will begin their competition at 7 p.m.
Event organizers are adding a virtual show via Facebook Live. Details for watching the show can be found at www.facebook.com/DltsAnderson.
They are hoping that all past celebrities, dancers, judges, volunteers and participants will support the virtual production of the 13th DLTS anniversary.
The Paramount has served the community for 91 years and the event helps support its upkeep and restoration for future generations to enjoy.
In preparation for the event, the celebrities and their professional dance instructors have been practicing their two-minute routines and will be fundraising. They will compete for the “judges’ choice” trophies, which are awarded to the couple who performs the best executed routine technically; and “people’s choice” trophies, which are awarded to the couple who raises the most money.
LOCAL CELEBRITIES, EMPLOYERS
• Erica Bell, Anderson, of White River Club
• RaeAnna Bierworth, Frankton, of Ascension St. Vincent
• Kelli Burnett, Anderson, of Muncie Mall
• Larry Johnson, Muncie, of Indiana Gaming Commission
• Grant Kelley, Anderson, of Ford’s Garage
• Kirsten Lindhurst, Columbus, Ohio, of Anderson Community Schools
• Thomas Naselroad, Anderson, of Madison County Sheriff’s Department
• Delanie Gephart, Pendleton, of Detour Salon & Style
People can learn about the celebrities, teams, instructors and committee and vote online for their favorite pair and team at the official DLTS website, www.dltsanderson.org; on Twitter @DltsAnderson; Instagram @dltsanderson; and on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/DltsAnderson/.
Kristin Lennis and Brienna Vieke are co-chairpersons of the event, along with committee members Kay Anderson, Debbie Andis, Kristen Bourke, Rita Byanski, Eddy Houk, Mary Jackson, Lindsey Madinger, Denise Miller and Ivy Walsh.
