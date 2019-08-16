ANDERSON – After eight applications for federal funding and more than 18 months of construction, the new Eisenhower Bridge has been officially dedicated.
The dedication ceremony for the $13.5 million span over the White River in downtown Anderson took place Thursday with local and national officials attending.
Anderson City Engineer Chuck Leser, who was previously the county engineer, said the dedication of the bridge ended a 13-year process.
Madison County first applied for federal funds in 2009.
He said the new bridge has a projected life span of 75 years.
“We were getting close to the end,” Leser said when the county applied for funding in 2016. “We had decided to try just one last time. We were lucky, it was one of 40 projects funded that year.”
Local resident Dwayne Combs said the new structure is impressive and he likes the walkways.
“It looks great,” he said. “It needed to be replaced for a long time. I’m glad it’s done and it looks beautiful.”
Speaking at the ceremony, County Commissioner John Richwine said the bridge will be a significant part of the community for a long time.
“This community worked together to put applications together for eight years,” he said. “We planned and went to Washington together to express the need for the project and the inability to fund it locally.”
Richwine said there was a lot of competition for the federal funds but the county never gave up.
U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks, R-5th District, said there were a lot of people involved in the project and that without the partnership with former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, a Democrat, the funding would not have been obtained.
“There were your taxpayer dollars that could have gone to another community,” she said. “There were tireless advocates that stressed the importance to the community.”
Brooks said it is one of the most beautiful bridges in Indiana.
Donnelly said the federal funding was an example of people not worrying about politics but getting the project done in Anderson.
“People were always optimistic that this would be the year,” he said. “The result is a bridge for the future and present Anderson.”
In 2016, after seven applications were denied, Madison County received a $13.5 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery, or TIGER, grant.
The bridge was completed at $2.5 million under budget and was finished on time.
The lowered cost meant approximately $12.42 million federal funds.
The county’s share of the project cost will shrink from $4.5 million to a little over $3.1 million, with the difference being returned to the federal government.
The original bridge was opened in 1969 at a cost of $1 million ($7 million in today’s dollars) as two separate spans.
The new Eisenhower Bridge is 6 feet lower and includes pedestrian and bicycle lanes, plus overlooks for people to observe the river.
The new deck is 83 feet wide, 10 feet wider than the original span.
The new design includes a center divider to separate the eastbound and westbound lanes, pedestrian walkways on both sides to include space for bicycles, and guardrails protecting walkers and bicyclists.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.
