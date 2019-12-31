ANDERSON — Elected officials in Madison County’s three largest communities will be taking the oath of office during ceremonies on New Year’s Day.
Officials in Anderson, Elwood and Alexandria were elected to four-year terms in the November general election.
The mayors of Anderson and Elwood, both Democrats, are starting their second terms, while Republican Todd Naselroad will begin his first term as mayor of Alexandria.
The ceremonies on Wednesday start at 11 a.m. at the Monroe Township trustee’s office where the Alexandria officials will be sworn in.
At noon, Anderson’s elected officials will gather in the auditorium of the Anderson City Building.
At 1 p.m., Elwood’s ceremony will take place in the council chambers of the Elwood City Hall.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. starts his second term. Clerk-Treasurer Sheila Ashley and Jason Jamerson, judge of the Anderson City Court, will both take their oaths of office, along with City Council members Jennifer Culp, 1st District; Jon Bell, 3rd District; Lance Stephenson, 5th District; Joe Newman, 6th District; and at-large members Ty Bibbs, Rebecca Crumes and Rick Muir.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon, 4th District, took the oath of office at the December council meeting. Donna Davis, who was elected to her 10th term representing the 2nd District, died on Sunday.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones, Clerk/Treasurer Allison Atwood and Elwood City Court Judge Kyle Noone will take the oath of office and will be joined by council members: Sam Tyner, 1st District; Tim Roby, 2nd District; Linda Moore, 3rd District; John Wright, 4th District; Jim Watters, 5th District; and Kim Everson and Chuck Kane, at large.
Joining Naselroad in taking the oath in Alexandria will be Darcy Vanerman. Council members are Roger Cuneo, 1st District; Patty Kuhh, 2nd District; Wendi Goens, 3rd District; Amy McCurry, 4th District; Jim King, 5th District; and Jeremy Vanerman and Donna Key-Kerr as at-large members of the council.
