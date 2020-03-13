ANDERSON – The Madison County Election Board is reducing the number of polling sites for the primary election.
The Election Board Friday reduced the number of countywide voting sites by precinct from 75 in the last general election in 2018 to approximately 70 for the primary.
The Election Board had planned for Madison County to implement vote centers in 2020, but the Madison County Board of Commissioners failed to adopt a required resolution by the March 5 state deadline.
This week the Madison County Council approved $866,000 for the purchase of 170 additional paper ballot voting machines and up to 20 tabulating machines.
The Election Board has scheduled a special meeting for Monday at 7 p.m. to consider a lease/purchase agreement with Electronic Systems & Software.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt estimated the county would need five to seven paper ballot voting machines at each of the voting sites because of the consolidation of precincts.
Last year the county purchased 170 new paper ballot voting ballots anticipating the use of 28 voting centers.
Dan Dykes, representing the Madison County Republican Party, said if there is heavy voting at a site in the primary, the Election Board will consider additional locations for the November election.
Pratt said elderly voters will be encouraged to cast absentee ballots in the primary to limit their exposure to large groups of people because of the threat of the coronavirus.
State Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, asked if the Election Board could utilize the proposed 28 vote center locations in the primary election and designate certain precincts for each location.
He said such a move would keep the county from having to purchase 170 additional voting machines.
“You would have control over how many people voted at each location,” Gaskill said. “With vote centers, there was no way of knowing which would be underutilized.”
Pratt said that concept would not work because under the vote center proposal, there would have been eight satellite locations open the week before the primary election.
Gaskill also asked about the county commissioners' offer on Monday to open the Madison County Government Center from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. the month before the May 5 primary.
Pratt said it asking staff to work 12-hour days would be a tall order and early voting doesn’t start until April 6, after the close of registering to vote in the primary.
