ANDERSON — The Madison County Election Board has voted to add an eighth potential satellite voting center in the minority community.
During a meeting Friday to receive public comments on the Vote Center proposal for the county, Anderson City Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes and John Bostic raised concerns that none of the satellite vote centers was located in the inner city of Anderson.
The Election Board voted to add an eighth satellite voting center at the Anderson Zion Baptist Church, 2008 Rev. J.T. Menifee St., if the church agrees to allow the facility to be used the week before the May 5 primary election.
The Election Board is planning to have four other voting centers located around Anderson with one each in Elwood, Alexandria and Pendleton.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said the Election Board will accept public comments on the Vote Center proposal for the next 30 days.
There are plans to open 28 vote centers on Election Day at sites that have not been finalized.
The concept is to allow a registered voter in the county to cast a ballot at any of the voting centers. For example, a registered voter from Elwood who works in Anderson could vote at a center in the county seat.
Currently 40 of Indiana’s 92 counties utilize vote centers.
“How many sites are in the minority community?” Bostic asked.
As proposed, there would be a voting center in Edgewood and at the Fire Training Center on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, as well as in the Scatterfield Road area and north of the White River.
“The Edgewood site is not good for the minority community,” Bostic said.
Crumes said it appeared an entire community in Anderson was being left out.
Russ Willis, a member of the Election Board, said the sites were determined geographically to provide people driving to and from Anderson the opportunity to vote early.
Willis, the chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, and Ludy Watkins, chairwoman of the Democratic Party and a member of the Election Board, determined the locations.
“There are no African Americans on the committee,” Crumes said. “I meet people wondering why the community is being excluded.
“It makes sense to put a satellite site in the populated area of the city,” she added.
The Election Board conducted a public meeting on Wednesday to discuss the voting center concept, but no member of the minority community was in attendance.
“We can’t force people to come to a meeting,” Willis said.
The satellite vote centers will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. from April 27 through May 1 and from noon to 5 p.m. on May 2.
Early voting will continue to be available on the second floor of the Madison County Government Center.
The Election Board will accept questions and comments from the public until Feb. 28 by mail at the Madison County Election Board, P.O. Box, 1277, Anderson, IN 46015; or at voterservices@madisoncounty.in.gov.
