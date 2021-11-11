ANDERSON – Electrical service to approximately 3,700 customers has been restored by Anderson Municipal Light & Power.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said Thursday the transmission line from American Electric Power went off the grid stopping service to the Rangeline Road substation.
Eicks said Light & Power restored power by switching the lines to the Lindberg Road substation.
He said once American Electric Power restores service to the Rangeline Road substation the switch back from the Lindberg Road substation will take place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.