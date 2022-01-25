ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Works has approved a 3.63% increase in electric rates for the second quarter of 2022.
Tony Pochard, superintendent of Anderson Municipal Light & Power, said Tuesday that the tracking factor for the months of April through June will result in a increase of $3.50 per month for the average residential customer.
The tracking factor is based on the cost of purchased power from the Indiana Municipal Power Agency, a group of 61 municipally owned electric utilities.
The average residential customer’s monthly bill for the second three months of 2022 will be $99.59 for the use of 800 kilowatts per month.
Pochard said the residential electric rate for Anderson is 1.8% higher than it was six years ago.
He said the inflation rate for Indiana over that time period was 13%.
The Board of Works approved a contract in the amount of $22,280 with Safety & Environmental LLC for the water department.
Neal McKee, superintendent of the Anderson Water Department, said the company provides safety training for employees and this year will include confined space training.
He said the training is required every three years.
