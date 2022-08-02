ANDERSON – Electric rates for residential customers of Anderson Municipal Light & Power will increase by 37 cents for the final three months of the year.
Tony Pouchard, superintendent of Light & Power, said the cost of purchasing electricity from the Indiana Municipal Power Agency is increasing by .038 percent for the final quarter of the year.
“Normally during the last three months of the year there is not too much demand for heating or cooling,” he said.
The average residential customer using 800 kilowatts of electricity will see an increase in the monthly bill from $95.82 to $96.19 starting in October.
For the entire year the average residential customer’s bill in Anderson increased by 55-cents.
The purchased power tracking factor changes every quarter.
The change is based on the cost of purchasing power and the revenue generated by the city utility for the sale of the electrical energy.