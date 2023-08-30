PENDLETON — Residents would see a 12.5% increase in their electric bills under terms of an ordinance introduced Wednesday at a special meeting of the Pendleton Town Council.
Council members heard the results of an electric rate study prepared by Krohn & Associates, a Westfield-based consulting firm, which analyzed the town’s current cost structure and recommended the rate hike, which would be the town’s first since 2008.
“Not many utilities can go 15 years without changing their base rates,” Buzz Krohn, an executive partner with Krohn & Associates, told the council during his presentation.
Two rate levels were suggested. A steeper increase, which would give the town an annual allowance of $600,000 for capital projects related to utility infrastructure, would raise rates by 15.7% and add about $21.80 to the average residential electric bill.
The more moderate option, which the council will hold public discussion on at its regular September meeting, calls for a 12.5% increase, which would add $17.26 to the average residential electric bill.
“At the end of the day, that’s the more palatable option for our residents, and that was the feedback we got from the Utility Rate Commission as well,” Town Council President Marissa Skaggs said.
“I think it reflects a lot of hard work by our linemen and electric supervisors that they’ve been able to keep the costs down and we haven’t had to come to a point where we’ve needed to do a rate increase,” Town Manager Scott Reske said. “The rate increase itself is very moderate in the fact that we haven’t had to have one for so long.”
During the meeting, Reske noted that approximately 4,000 power poles are located within the town boundaries, most of which are in need of replacement. The proposed rate increase, which would provide an annual allowance of $300,000 for capital projects, would allow the town to begin replacing those poles at a rate of about 50 per year.
“That’s really important, because we just suffered a tornado a few years ago, so poles that normally would have lasted us another 20 years might only be good for five years,” he said.
Reske acknowledged that locating some power lines underground would mitigate some replacement expenses, but he said the process of doing so carries its own significant costs. According to Craig Switzer, the town’s power and light superintendent, the average installation cost of running a power line underground is about 3½ times that of replacing a pole.
“It’s still a substantial cost,” Switzer said. “With that said, we’ve done two (underground) projects this year and we have a third slated, so we’re moving in that direction.
“It’s more reliable, and it makes the customers happier. Ultimately, if the power stays on, everybody’s happy.”
A vote on the electric rate ordinance is expected at the council’s Sept. 14 meeting.