ANDERSON — A local nonprofit’s ministry focusing on providing the homeless with a place to shower and do laundry is getting an infusion of $25,000 thanks to a grant award from a nationwide philanthropic program.
The Eleos Center, opened by The Christian Center in 2020, was among the top 100 causes nationwide named in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist initiative, a crowd-sourced program that officials said empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods.
“State Farm is happy to celebrate its 100th anniversary by providing these 100 causes with grant money to help them address the needs in their communities,” Rasheed Merritt, assistant vice president at State Farm, said in a news release. “We look forward to seeing the impact these $25,000 grants will have.”
An estimated 88,000 people cast more than 2 million votes in this year’s contest. Over the 11 years of the program, nearly 500 causes have received a total of $12.5 million to enhance programs geared toward positive change in their cities, State Farm officials noted.
“This isn’t a process where we’re competing with other (local) nonprofits,” said Rob Spaulding, executive director of The Christian Center. “We’re competing with nonprofits outside of our community to bring that money here, to change lives here in Anderson and Madison County. I think that’s exciting.”
Spaulding said the grant money would go toward several specific Eleos Center programs, including one that helps those stranded in the city purchase bus tickets.
“I would estimate that one in four of the people we see here in Anderson are just hanging out, people who are just displaced, they’re just stuck here,” he said. “We’re using resources to help them buy bus tickets to get them out of town and get them off our streets and get them back home.”
In Greek mythology, Eleos is the personification of pity, mercy, clemency and compassion.
More than 4,000 grant submissions were accepted in February on the program’s website. A review committee chose 200 finalists, and public voting determined the 100 grant recipients.