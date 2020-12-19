ANDERSON — A healthy dose of Christmas cheer came to neighborhoods throughout Madison County over the weekend.
Accessorized with a yuletide headband and a Santa Claus-themed face mask, Stephany Stennis toured the county Saturday dropping off gift baskets at the homes of people who responded to posts in a Facebook group she created.
The idea, she said, was to take the concept of “elfing” — a Christmas version of the Halloween game where neighbors secretly leave baskets of treats at one another’s front doors, ring the doorbell and run — and modify it to reach throughout the county.
“Everyone in the group, what they do is they just put their address and little fun things about them and what they like — if they like sweet wine or if they like chocolates and stuff — so that people can go out and get the little things and then just deliver it to their door,” Stennis explained.
Her elfing escapade started in Anderson and included stops in Pendleton and Alexandria. After six drop-offs on Saturday, she had “elfed” a total of 10 homes over two days.
One of her “victims,” Lisa Odiorne, said the surprise reminded her of something basic about the holiday season that, in the age of coronavirus, seems to have gotten lost.
“People care still,” said Odiorne, an insurance navigator with IU Health. “I don’t leave my house, and that’s terrible. But I work from home, my husband works from home, my kids are all at home, so we don’t really leave home.
"Kids don’t come out and play anymore. So something like this is important to remind you that people care still.”
As she climbed into her van, which had been outfitted with felt reindeer antlers on the roof and a festive stocking cap on the front grille, Stennis noted that many gift basket recipients have felt strained this year from being isolated at length.
“This year has just been so hard on everyone, not being able to get together with family, not being able to interact with people,” she said. “I just wanted to bring something to their doorstep just to put a smile on their face, even if it was just a few dollars to put together and go and spread some cheer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.