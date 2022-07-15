ALEXANDRIA — Throughout her childhood, Eliana Delph would beg her mother to watch the annual Madison County 4-H Fair queen pageants and grew up looking up to each of the queens as role models.
Now, she is the 2022 fair queen after competing in the pageant herself on July 10.
“I knew one day I wanted to be her,” Eliana Delph said. “And now it just means more because I can be a role model for young children.”
As soon as Eliana’s mother, Becky, began taking her to the pageants, she would ask to get her picture taken with the winners each year. Once competing became a possibility, Becky Delph would take notes at each pageant, keeping track of what questions were asked by the judges, who won and even keeping the programs.
“I always just wanted to give her the opportunity to see these girls up on stage and what they have accomplished and what they can do,” Becky Delph said. “And it was never my thought to put into her head, ‘You’re doing 4-H, you’re going to do the queen contest. I really kind of wanted to let that be her choice.”
The entire experience of the pageant was overwhelming for Eliana, but everyone involved made her feel comfortable and welcome at every stage of the process, from the interviews to the pageant itself. When she was announced as the winner, she had to hold back tears because it was such a surreal moment.
“I’m squatting for her to put my sash on. And I’m starting to cry. And then she gave me a hug,” Eliana said. “And then she puts the crown on my head, and I kind of stand there for a second and I look at everyone clapping for me. And I just lost it. Because I’ve wanted this for so long. I’ve worked so hard for it. And it’s just finally here.”
While only four girls competed in the pageant this year, a smaller amount compared to previous years, Becky Delph said that was no reason to underestimate the competition. But she tried her best not to get her hopes up.
“Don’t ever think because there’s fewer numbers that the competition is not going to be as tough as it would be with the higher number of girls,” Becky said. “Because to be honest, the minute the fourth girl walked across the stage, I’m like, ‘There’s only four.’ But these are four wonderful, well-rounded girls. I would not want to be a judge.”
One of Eliana’s goals this year is to help more girls realize that they have the potential to be the 4-H Fair Queen as well. When talking to other girls in 4-H who would be candidates, she realized that some girls avoid competing because they are scared they won’t win.
“Yes, you would like to win,” Eliana said, “but that’s not what it’s about. Even if you don’t win, you put yourself out there and that’s all that matters.
“You’re getting interview experience, you’re getting speech experience,” she added. “It’s all these things that are going to help you in the future.”
As her reign begins, Eliana said her favorite part of being queen so far has been talking to all of the 4-H participants and hearing them discuss their projects. She has been involved in the shooting, sewing, foods and swine categories herself, and while being a part of the fair has helped her learn responsibility, her new role as queen will allow her to expand her people skills.
“I’ve probably talked to over 50 people in the past two days,” she said. “Just being able to have a conversation with complete strangers, it’s nice to have the ability to be comfortable with that.
“I am going to be a teacher, so speaking with all the young 4-Hers, I feel like it’s really helping me to learn how to grow relationships with young children that will someday be young students that I’ll have in the future.”