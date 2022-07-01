ELWOOD — When the Ellis family compiled a cookbook for their family reunion a decade ago, it was hard for them to imagine they could ever top that project.
But this year, 10 members of the family have gotten together and created a photo quilt, featuring images spanning seven generations, from the earliest born in 1882 to the most recent born in 2020.
“We started to do a throw, but we got so many pictures,” said Nancy Sumner. “Instead of a bed throw, it ended up being a queen-size quilt.”
The project was conceived in September, with the cousins gathering monthly at the home Sumner shares with her sister, Anita Gillespie. With the reunion coming up next weekend, the cousins stepped up the work in April, meeting for four hours every couple of weeks till it was completed June 22.
The quilt will be raffled off for $20 for 20 tickets and delivered to the winner at the July 10 reunion at the Emory Lee Building in Alexandria. The money for the project was taken from the family’s reunion fund, so the money raised in the raffle will be returned to that fund.
“We’re sorry to let it go. It really is a prize for whoever gets it,” Sumner said. “A lot of love went in there. A lot of stitching went in there. There is no machine stitching. It’s all hand-stitched.”
Non-winning family members also will have an opportunity to have all the photos through another specially created keepsake, Sumner said.
“Now we also will have a family photo and genealogy book we can sell to the family members.”
The idea of the quilt was inspired by the dozens of quilts made by Sumner and Gillespie’s mother, Dolly Dial, an award-winning quilter.
The project started with collecting the photos, copying them and superimposing names and death dates. Getting the photos required multiple requests on the family’s Facebook page, Sumner said.
“It was a challenge getting all those pictures,” she admitted. “I think we did really good capturing everybody because I kept badgering them about it.”
Sumner then ran into another problem: lack of uniformity. The photos came in different sizes, and some were black and white while others were color.
“I took all the pictures and transferred them into a sepia type color, so they would all be the same kind of picture,” she said. “It can be washed and dried and they would be fine.”
Aside from creating something unique, Sumner said, the quilt project gave the Ellis cousins an excuse to socialize more often as they reminisced about being on their grandparents’ farm located between Alexandria and Frankton.
“It brought back a lot of smiles,” she said. “It just reminds us of being at the old farm place and running around with the kids. We just think it is a wonderful treasure for the family to have. Every time we attached a picture, we talked about what that particular picture meant and where it was taken.”
While Sumner gathered the photos, Gillespie did the planning, deciding on red and blue starry fabrics that reflect the patriotism of this military family.
“I’m not a professional by any means, but I know more than most of them,” Gillespie said. “I wish I had paid more attention to my mother when she was alive because she was the expert.”
When the opportunity to work on the quilt was presented to cousin Marilyn Ellis Chandler, she didn’t have to be asked twice.
“I just wanted to be part of the family group, and I enjoyed being around my cousins,” she said. “A couple of my cousins quilt all the time, and I wanted to learn. I learned several techniques about the hand quilting.”
Like some of the other quilters, Chandler said she hopes to win the special heirloom.
“I don’t even want to raffle it off,” she said. “I said we need to keep it and pass it around.”
Chandler said she already is looking forward to the next family project.
“We have to decide on something else because it’s just fun to get together with everybody,” she said. “I’m not sure how we’re going to top this one. I thought when we did the cookbook, it was quite something. We’ll think of something, though.”