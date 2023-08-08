ELWOOD — The city of Elwood is taking steps to diminish the number of free roaming cats within the city limits.
The Elwood City Council Monday adopted an ordinance to catch, neuter/spay and return cats to their colonies.
Susan Blake with the Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society said the problem with free roaming cats is not a cat problem.
“Cats are being left free to roam or being left behind when people move,” she said. “This is the only effective way to control the number of free roaming cats.”
The city of Elwood is providing $2,500 to cover the costs of neutering the cats.
“The ordinance is only effective if enforced,” Blake said of the measure that includes a provision for a fine. “We want to encourage responsible pet ownership.”
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said there are a lot of free roaming cats in the city.
“We now have an opportunity to address the issue,” he said. “After years of spinning our wheels, we’re moving in the right direction.”
The program is designed to lower the number of sexually active cats in the colonies to reduce the number of kittens being born.
Blake said educational information will be provided at the Elwood Glass Festival this month.
“Right now, we need more volunteers to trap the free roaming cats,” she said.
In other business, the city council approved an ordinance to provide $10,000 toward a grant being applied for through the state’s office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The city is seeking a $90,000 planning grant for a study of the water, sewage and stormwater utilities in Elwood.
The study if the state grant funds are approved will look at the needs of the systems over the next 15 years.
It will estimate the costs of projects, the live expectancy of the equipment and the future needs of the utilities.
“This will position us very well for future development along the Ind. 37 corridor,” Jones said. “We want to run water lines to that area.”
He said once the plan is completed the city will apply for grant funds from the state.
Glen Murray, superintendent of the utility department, said applying for the grant funds should help rate payers and make improvements to the system.