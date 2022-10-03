Weather Alert

...Patchy frost possible across portions of Central Indiana late tonight... Temperatures are expected to fall into the mid 30s across portions of Central Indiana overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning. Cold temperatures and light winds may allow patchy frost to form in a few spots outside of urban areas by sunrise. Frost should be more prevalent in normally colder low-lying rural locations. Take steps now to protect tender plants from frost tonight. A more widespread frost is likely this weekend.