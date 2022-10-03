ELWOOD — The third time was the charm for an ordinance that would limit parking in the city’s Uptown district.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones was able to secure unanimous agreement for the measure that Councilwoman Linda Moore had fought because she believed it would not be enforced.
“I am going to vote ‘aye’ and hope this is the last time we see this in front of us,” she said.
The ordinance will limit parking to two hours between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday on South A Street from 1453 South A to the intersection of South A and 16th streets.
The ordinance did not specify when the changes would begin.
Jones had fought for the ordinance, saying he was getting pressure from local businesses complaining about vehicles being parked indefinitely, preventing paying customers from parking nearby.
“This will definitely bring consistency to the Uptown parking process."