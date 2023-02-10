ELWOOD — The Elwood City Council this week approved two voluntary annexations into the city limits.
The council voted unanimously to annex property recently purchased by the Elwood Redevelopment Commission, the Ranch Motel property on Ind. 37.
Planning Director Bill Savage said after the meeting that officials hope to build a hotel on the property.
Previously, Elwood Mayor Todd Jones noted that discussions are well underway for the planning of a 50- to 60-room hotel along Ind. 37 on the outskirts of town. The city, he said, has already acquired a 15-acre parcel of land in anticipation of the project.
With an indoor pool, conference room and banquet hosting capability, the hotel could become a regional draw for conventions and other events.
“We’ve got a feasibility study that was done that gave a favorable recommendation,” Jones said. “We have a couple potential investors looking to come in on (the project), and we’re working through the necessary next steps to get that into play.”
The council also approved an annexation of the clubhouse at the golf course.
City Attorney Jeff Graham said the voluntary annexation now brings the entire golf course area into the city limits.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council voted unanimously for Elwood to join the Central Indiana Regional Development Authority.
The Authority includes the cities of Anderson, Noblesville, Carmel, Fishers, Westfield, Zionsville, McCordsville and Indianapolis.
Alan Moore, economic development director for the city of Alexandria, representing the Corporation for Economic Development, said if the city wants to have access to state funding, it must join a regional development authority.
“It’s a tool for Elwood to apply for funding,” he said.
The council also approved the rezoning of 2630 S. P St. from residential to industrial use for a proposed self-storage business.