ELWOOD — The city has announced an agreement with the Madison County Commissioners and the county planning department that will allow blighted properties on roads outside the city limits to be eliminated.
The agreement will allow officials to take action on a property at 7536 W. Ind. 28. That structure, which was deemed unsafe in October 2020 and has been vacant since then, was one situation that spurred discussions among the city of Elwood, the commissioners and the Madison County Planning Department.
In December, Elwood building commissioner Lisa Hobbs requested an enforcement letter to demolish the structure and clean up the site. The commissioners granted the request, and work is scheduled to begin on the property next week.
“This agreement shows how government should work, working hand in hand,” Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said. “Obviously the county is not in a position to take on these properties, but we are. I’m very excited and appreciative to have that relationship with the commissioners and the Madison County Planning Department.”
Jones said the agreement paves the way for other communities throughout the county to address blighted properties situated on high-traffic roads that lead into their town and city limits.
“We have properties that are not in the city proper that we don’t have the teeth to go out and enforce,” Jones said. “But by working with the planning department and the current arrangement with the commissioners, the structure is in place to address future situations.”