ELWOOD — The Elwood Common Council is considering shifting the cost of some heavy trash pickup items from a tax budget line item to a user fee.
According to a Feb. 11 memo from Mayor Todd Jones to members of the council, the fee structure was developed after Clerk-Treasurer Allison Roby expressed her concerns in September that an additional $8,000 is needed to cover those costs.
“We have lifted some of the burden once the extra $2 trash fee comes into effect, but now it is time to look at the dumpsters at the street building and services provided by the Elwood Street Department,” he said.
Jones said the new strategy is needed because property tax caps put in place by the administration of former Gov. Mitch Daniels has handcuffed municipalities as they try to raise funds to handle city employee wages and salaries and pay for traditional services, such as police and fire protection.
Under the proposal, the last Friday of the month would be designated for curbside pickup of bulk items to the first 100 people who register and pay in advance to the Street Department. The city also would continue drop-off dumpster service with a charge.
The city also would continue to offer three free community-wide cleanup days each year.
“This fee structure and new rollout would also give our Code Enforcement officer some tools to work with on cleaning up properties as when residents are cited and they don’t know what to do with the stuff,” he said. “She is providing them a way to clean up their properties and the city is running efficiently and not putting a strain on city funds while providing much-needed services.”
The rate structure was developed after looking at what is done in other municipalities, Jones said.
Council members Jim Watters and Linda Moore said at Monday’s council meeting that the high costs are primarily due to landlords taking advantage of a lack of fees when cleaning out their rental units. In fact, they said, they believe some people may come from other municipalities and counties to dump their heavy trash items because of the lack of a fee structure.
“It’s not the individual residences. It’s the businesses. They forced us into this situation,” Watters said.
Though they approved of most of the proposed pricing, including $7 for a sofa, chair or dresser, the council members said they believed the pricing for carpets and pads might be too low at $10. It also doesn’t define how much carpeting could be submitted at that price.
Council members said they also need to figure out a brush fee for individual property owners. Watters said under current policy, companies refuse to remove brush after cutting down trees because the city traditionally has picked it up.
“We’ve seen it year after year,” Watters said. “If you cut a tree down, it’s up to you to get rid of it. It’s not up to the city.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.