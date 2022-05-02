ELWOOD — Two northern Madison County communities were scheduled to consider new comprehensive plans Monday; one plan was adopted.
The Elwood Common Council unanimously agreed to adopt the Elevate Elwood 2035 plan even though the city still has about eight years remaining on the previous plan. Elwood also is working on an uptown plan to be incorporated into the comprehensive plan.
Alexandria’s City Council, however, had to continue a hearing on its plan so the planning commission could approve and certify it first at its meeting 6:15 p.m. May 23. Officials expect to adopt the plan at the June 6 council meeting.
“While it’s a long-term guide, it is a living document that is intended to be amended,” Catherine Kazmierczak, project planner for Rundell Ernstberger Associates, told Alexandria’s council Monday. Indianapolis-based REA was charged with helping Alexandria develop its plan.
Each plan was developed through a $50,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Each city appointed a task force and conducted several surveys and focus groups to arrive at sets of goals and action steps.
“Those action steps are used to help you achieve those projects,” Kazmierczak noted.
Each city examined about a dozen local variables, including housing, transportation and resources in the development of their plans.
Alexandria Council member Wendi Goens served on the committee that helped develop her city’s plan.
“We started out spitballing ideas,” she said. “I think they are on the money for what they came up with.”