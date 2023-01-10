ELWOOD – The Elwood City Council has approved a rezoning request for the construction of 16 townhouses on the former Dickey Nursing Home property.
Hometown Community Development’s request to rezone 12 properties for the construction of the 16 townhouses was approved unanimously Monday.
The company is investing $2.9 million in the development with work expected to start in the spring.
The property is located in the 1000 block of North 9th Street and was previously partially zoned for light industrial use.
The 16 units will all be two-story with three bedrooms, 2 ½ baths and a garage and contain 1,500 square feet.
The projected rent is $1,400 per month.
Local resident Patricia Dickey said the new construction could cause additional flooding in the neighborhood.
Attorney Brian Snyder, representing Hometown, said the property is not located in a flood plain and will have to comply with drainage requirements.
He said the units will all be connected to the city’s water and sewer systems.
“These will have more dirt and grass like a residential home,” Snyder said. “The buildings will be located on a concrete slab.”
The Elwood Board of Zoning Appeals had previously granted a waiver from the city’s 5-acre rule for development.
Mayor Todd Jones said the 5-acre rule was adopted in the 1960s and the city is looking to revise the ordinance to attract more people to Elwood.
“Part of the comprehensive plan is to rehabilitate or build new housing in Elwood,” Jones said.
He said the development will increase property values in the area.
The development agreement between the city and Hometown includes the following restrictions: no fencing allowed; no sheds on the property; and no boats, campers, recreational vehicles or semi-trucks can be parked on the property.
In other business, Tim Roby and John Wright were re-elected as president and vice president of the council for 2023.
Jones presented an Elwood Shining Light award to local resident Bobbie Hass for her work to raise awareness of breast cancer in the community.