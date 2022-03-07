ELWOOD — As the world shut down in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Heather and Danny Davis noticed that a popular public amenity, the Elwood Public Library, also was limiting service to book pickup.
Last summer, the couple were challenged by their Bible study group at Northview Church in Carmel to develop a project that would serve others. So they started a free library in the playhouse their three children had outgrown in their yard, 2408 S. E St.
“Whenever the ability to visit the library was taken away during the pandemic, I thought, ‘That was a good opportunity for our challenge,’” Heather Davis said.
Offering The Little Book House seemed like a practical solution for the community because it could be visited at any time and could easily follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which encouraged outdoors-based activities, Davis said.
It also gave the area children something constructive to do because the were learning remotely and didn’t have access to their schools’ media centers.
“Literacy in the early years and continuing through is so important to kiddos,” Davis said.
“I just felt it was important for kids to have free access to books and come and go as they wanted and have a little bit of a selection to choose from. It let them have a little bit of a library experience while the libraries were shut down. And since it was outside, it wasn’t as much as a problem.”
The Davises’ little library is one of hundreds that have sprung up in communities nationwide over the past few years. It’s similar to the little pantry outside Elwood Jr.-Sr. High School.
However, it wasn’t long before the number of donations and visitors to the little library outgrew its initial home. Davis said it wasn’t unusual for her to arrive home from her job doing ambulance billing and coding for Carmel Fire Department to find boxes of books on her doorstep.
“We’ve had a lot of fun with it and great response from the community with it, too,” she said. “We would have three or four bikes out in the yard while they were browsing books.”
A couple of weeks ago, a new, gray shed was delivered, allowing The Little Book House to expand. It contains 25 cubbies for children’s books and 25 for adult books.
“The playhouse just wasn’t used. It was just time for it to come down. I wanted to do more with it. I saw how fun it was,” Davis said.
To make The Little Book House even more attractive, the Davises have started a Reading Buddies program in which children “rescue” a sock doll or stuffed animal. Children are issued an adoption certificate on which they promise to read to their buddy for at least 20 minutes every day.
“That’s what keeps their buddy happy, is being read to,” Davis said.
The Davises also wanted to expand the Little Book House to make available school supplies and hygiene products, but the original playhouse wasn’t large enough. The new shed allows for that expansion, Davis said.
“My husband and I talked about it. We prayed about it, and we just felt called to expand it.”
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said community projects, such as The Little Book House, created by residents contribute to the quality of life in the city and are important to the success of neighborhood stabilization programs.
“The Little Book House is another great asset to our city,” he said. “Just like the pantry in front of the school helps nourish our bodies, The Little Book House helps nourish our minds.”
